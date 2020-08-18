Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Police search for missing 14-year-old girl from Eskasoni, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 9:45 am
Nova Scotia RCMP are seeking help from the public in the search for 14-year-old Mary (Molly) Martin who was last seen Aug. 13 in Eskasoni, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are seeking help from the public in the search for 14-year-old Mary (Molly) Martin who was last seen Aug. 13 in Eskasoni, N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP are seeking help from the public in the search for 14-year-old Mary (Molly) Martin, of We’koqma’q First Nation, who was last seen Aug. 13 in Eskasoni, N.S.

Police say Martin is described as five-feet seven-inches tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

She has brown hair, brown eyes and may be wearing glasses. Police say she has a rose tattoo on her left forearm.

Police say Martin has a tattoo of a rose on her left forearm, as shown in the photo above. Facebook / Maryanne Martin.
Police say Martin has a tattoo of a rose on her left forearm, as shown in the photo above. Facebook / Maryanne Martin. Facebook / Maryanne Martin

Police say Martin is believed to be travelling around Cape Breton with a man known to her. On Aug, 13-14, the two were identified on video surveillance at a gas station in Catalone, N.S.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police also say they received reports of the two being seen on an ATV in the Forchu area.

Read more: Subject of P.E.I. Amber Alert found, tells police incident was ‘misunderstanding’

According to a Facebook post by Waycobah band councillor Steven Michael Googoo, the We’koqma’q First Nation has posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to Martin’s whereabouts.

Police say there are no updates as of Tuesday, and have not confirmed the suspect’s identity. Police say families of both individuals are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Molly Martin is asked to contact Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova Scotiamissing personNova Scotia RCMPCape BretonEskasoniMissing Indigenous WomanMary MartinMary Molly Martin
Flyers
More weekly flyers