Police search for missing 14-year-old girl from Eskasoni, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP are seeking help from the public in the search for 14-year-old Mary (Molly) Martin, of We’koqma’q First Nation, who was last seen Aug. 13 in Eskasoni, N.S.

Police say Martin is described as five-feet seven-inches tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

She has brown hair, brown eyes and may be wearing glasses. Police say she has a rose tattoo on her left forearm.

Police say Martin has a tattoo of a rose on her left forearm, as shown in the photo above.

Police say Martin is believed to be travelling around Cape Breton with a man known to her. On Aug, 13-14, the two were identified on video surveillance at a gas station in Catalone, N.S.

Police also say they received reports of the two being seen on an ATV in the Forchu area.

According to a Facebook post by Waycobah band councillor Steven Michael Googoo, the We’koqma’q First Nation has posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to Martin’s whereabouts.

Police say there are no updates as of Tuesday, and have not confirmed the suspect’s identity. Police say families of both individuals are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Molly Martin is asked to contact Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822.