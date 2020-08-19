Search continues for Molly Martin after no Amber Alert is issued

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are continuing their search for 14-year-old Mary (Molly) Martin, but police say no Amber Alert was issued because there is no information that she was abducted.

In a Wednesday morning news release, police confirmed Martin is believed to be travelling with 47-year-old Darcy Doyle from Mira Gut.

Doyle is described as six feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with long black hair, a full beard and a moustache, police say.

Molly Martin is believed to be travelling around Cape Breton with Darcy Doyle, 47, from Mira Gut. Doyle is described as 6-foot tall, 190 pounds, with long black hair, a full beard and moustache, and brown eyes. RCMP

Martin, of We’koqma’q First Nation, was last seen Aug. 13 in Eskasoni, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

The girl’s grandmother, Mary Martin, told Global News that Molly was staying with a Mi’kmaw foster family before going travelling with Doyle, whom she describes as a white man who “can survive in the woods.”

“I’m sad, I’m tired and I’m scared,” Mary Martin said. “I just want Molly home.”

She says Molly’s seven-year-old sister Sage misses her too.

Nova Scotians and Indigenous communities’ members have organized search parties, and taken to social media to call for more efforts in the search for Martin.

Do not let this go unheard. NO MORE STOLEN SISTERS! BRING MOLLY HOME!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/IomOQ7tTba — andy bobandy (@pigeonfighter98) August 17, 2020

A petition to issue an Amber Alert was launched on Monday, and has over 7,200 signatures to date.

Story continues below advertisement

“Systematic racism is alive here in Canada too. Far too many Indigenous women go missing every year in Canada — and little to nothing is done by police,” the petition states.

According to provincial protocol, RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau says a person has to be abducted to warrant an Amber Alert.

“For us to be able to say the person was abducted, they have to be under the age of 14, it does not matter on consent. Between the ages of 14 and 16, we have to prove the person went unwillingly,” Croteau says.

“We don’t believe that is the case in this situation,” she says.

Croteau has also confirmed to Global News that Darcy Doyle is known to police.

Mary Martin says Molly’s family believes she has been coerced into leaving with Doyle, who has had a relationship with the family for several years.

Darcy Doyle (left) in a photo with the Martin family, posted on June 30. Facebook // Donna Martin (mother)

She says she doesn’t believe Molly would have gone willingly.

Story continues below advertisement

Mary Martin also says police have not done enough to find her.

According to a Facebook post by Waycobah band councillor Steven Michael Googoo, the We’koqma’q First Nation has posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to Martin’s whereabouts.

Police say the investigation is “fluid” and can change at any time.

“We’re following up on all the leads,” Croteau says. “We’re asking the public if they’ve seen Molly to give us a call. We’re asking Molly as well, if she’s able to hear this, to give us a call or call her family.”

1:26 Edmonton artist draws attention to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Edmonton artist draws attention to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

RCMP say they have a partnership with N.S. Department of Lands and Forestry to conduct aerial searches by helicopter.

If police find that Molly has been abducted and there is imminent danger to her, the possibility of an Amber Alert would be part of the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Martin is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, may be wearing glasses and has a rose tattoo on her left forearm.

Police say Martin and Doyle may be travelling on red or green ATVs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Molly Martin is asked to contact Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822.

Global News has spoken to Molly Martin’s family. More to come …