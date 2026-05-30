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Canada

Canada Post workers set to wrap up voting on new tentative deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2026 9:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada Post workers protest changes to mail delivery service'
Canada Post workers protest changes to mail delivery service
RELATED: Canada Post workers protest changes to mail delivery service.
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Postal workers are set to wrap up voting on new tentative agreements today after more than two years of labour strife.

Some 55,000 union members began voting April 20 on a five-year contract which includes wage increases of 6.5 per cent and three per cent in the first two years.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it expects to release results on Monday.

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Canada Post and the union have long sparred over wages and structural changes to the postal service, with workers having taken to the picket line on multiple occasions throughout the bargaining process.

Both sides agreed not to engage in any strikes or lockouts while the ratification vote took place, though employees are also casting ballots on whether to authorize a strike mandate in case they reject the deal.

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About 60 per cent of the union board endorsed the proposed collective agreement, saying it ensures job security, but the union’s president asked members to reject it, arguing it rolls back rights and compensation.

On Friday, the postal service reported that it lost $205 million before taxes in the first quarter of the year as it moves forward with reforms meant to address its continued struggles.

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