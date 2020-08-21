MacDonald Bridge to be closed all weekend for maintenance

One of Halifax’s two bridges joining Halifax and Dartmouth is to be closed this weekend.
MacDonald Bridge will be closed beginning at Friday at 5:30 p.m., AT., said Halifax Harbour Bridges, as the approach span bearing is replaced.
Although the sidewalk and bike lane will remain open no vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge.
MacDonald Bridge will reopen on Monday at 5:30 a.m.
