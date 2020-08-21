Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

MacDonald Bridge to be closed all weekend for maintenance

By Alexander Quon Global News
The MacDonald Bridge in Halifax, N.S. on Aug. 23, 2019.
The MacDonald Bridge in Halifax, N.S. on Aug. 23, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

One of Halifax’s two bridges joining Halifax and Dartmouth is to be closed this weekend.

MacDonald Bridge will be closed beginning at Friday at 5:30 p.m., AT., said Halifax Harbour Bridges, as the approach span bearing is replaced.

Read more: Family makes ‘dramatic exit’ to evacuate house fire in Herring Cove

Although the sidewalk and bike lane will remain open no vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge.

Trending Stories

MacDonald Bridge will reopen on Monday at 5:30 a.m.

Man Dies After Falling off Macdonald Bridge
Man Dies After Falling off Macdonald Bridge

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxHalifax Regional MunicipalityBridgemacdonald bridgeHalifax Harbour Bridgesbridge closureMacDonald Bridge closure
Flyers
More weekly flyers