Family makes ‘dramatic exit’ to evacuate house fire in Herring Cove

Send this page to someone via email

A family of four was forced to evacuate their home as flames engulfed the house early Friday morning in Herring Cove, N.S.

District fire Chief Scott Shaffner said the department received a call about the fire around 4 a.m. and when crews arrived on scene, Shaffner said the fire was fully involved.

He said at one time, there were seven trucks on scene.

Residents of the home, two adults and two children, were standing outside upon arrival of fire trucks.

“No injuries,” said Shaffner, “but they did have quite a dramatic exit from the house.”

He said the two children and one of the adults jumped off the back deck of the house to evacuate.

Story continues below advertisement

“The house is basically a total loss,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and investigators are on scene, Shaffner said.

1:30 4 families displaced after north-end Halifax fire 4 families displaced after north-end Halifax fire