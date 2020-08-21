Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash that left mother, 3 children dead in Brampton denied bail

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old driver facing charges in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that left a 37-year-old mother and her three young daughters dead has been denied bail.

After a two-day hearing at a Brampton court, the accused — Brady Robertson — was denied release Friday afternoon.

Friends and family of Karolina Ciasullo, an elementary school teacher who lived in Caledon, and her children, six-year-old Klara, three-year-old Lilianna and one-year-old Mila gathered outside of the courthouse to listen to the proceedings over the phone due to coronavirus-related visitor restrictions.

The details of the proceedings are covered under a publication ban.

READ MORE: Funeral held for mother, 3 daughters killed in Brampton crash

It was on the afternoon of June 18 when emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton’s north end. Peel Regional Police previously said the Ciasullo family was travelling north on Tobram Road in a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and the accused was travelling eastbound on Countryside Drive in an Infiniti G35 “at a very high rate of speed” when it smashed into the Atlas.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the impact of the crash forced the Atlas into a light pole. The Infiniti then crashed into a Honda stopped at a red light.

Ciasullo and her daughters died shortly after the crash. The suspect driving the Infiniti was taken to hospital in serious condition.

At the time, police also confirmed the suspect was previously involved in a minor collision in Caledon outside a coffee shop. Video shared on social media appeared to capture the incident, showing a blue Infiniti driving into some flower boxes outside a coffee shop. Residents could be seen trying to approach the vehicle before the accused drove away at high speed.

Robertson was arrested on June 24 and charged with four counts of dangerous operation causing death under Section 320.13 (3) of the criminal code. The maximum sentence is life in prison. He was also charged with a count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the Caledon incident.

More to come.

— With files from Catherine McDonald