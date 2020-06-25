Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash that left mother, 3 children dead in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned that a 20-year-old driver is facing charges in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that left a 37-year-old mother and her three young daughters dead.

News of the charges came as friends and family gathered for the public funeral of Karolina Ciasullo, an elementary school teacher who lived in Caledon, and her children, Klara, Lilianna and Mila.

Parallel investigations into the circumstances leading up to the crash are currently underway by Peel Regional Police and Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton’s north end early Thursday afternoon.

The SIU reported a Peel Regional Police officer travelling westbound on Countryside Drive “observed” an Infiniti car travelling eastbound. The Infiniti car subsequently collided with an Atlas SUV travelling north on Torbram Road.

Ciasullo and her daughters, who lived in Caledon, died shortly after a crash. The man driving the Infiniti was taken to hospital in serious condition.

According to court records obtained by Global News on Thursday, Brady Robertson was charged with four counts of dangerous operation causing death under Section 320.13 (3) of the criminal code.

The maximum sentence is life in prison.

Robertson was to appear in bail court Thursday morning. It is unclear whether he was released or if he remains in police custody.

The agency hasn’t revealed the details surrounding the initial observation by police. However, surveillance video obtained by Global News appeared to show the Infiniti travelling at a high rate of speed just before the crash. Multiple witnesses reported a police vehicle followed the vehicle.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officers involved in incidents where death or serious injury has occurred. Under Ontario law, Peel Regional Police aren’t allowed to discuss the involvement of police or the particulars surrounding an interaction after the SIU invokes its mandate.

