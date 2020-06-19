Mother who died in 4-vehicle Brampton crash along with 3 daughters identified

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON — The woman killed along with her three young daughters in a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton was identified Friday as Karolina Ciasullo, an elementary school teacher, while the investigation into the collision continued to unfold.

The Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board said Ciasullo, 37, taught Grade 4 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Elementary School and offered its condolences to Ciasullo’s husband and other family members.

Her daughters — aged six, four and one — also died after the Thursday afternoon crash, which is now being probed by the province’s police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a 20-year-old man was also gravely injured in the crash, but was recovering in hospital.

The arm’s-length agency said five investigators would be probing the collision.

The agency has said a Peel Regional Police officer had “observed” one of the vehicles involved in the crash before the incident. When asked about how police were involved after the initial observation, a SIU spokesperson did not elaborate Thursday evening and said that is part of an ongoing investigation.

As their investigation continued on Friday, condolences for Ciasullo and her family poured in.

Brampton’s mayor, Patrick Brown, said the collision was a senseless tragedy.

“There’s no word that can do justice to the magnitude of the loss,” he said. Tweet This

“I can’t even imagine. It’s Father’s Day this weekend, for that poor father who’s lost his lovely wife, his six-year-old daughter, his four-year-old daughter, his nine-month-old daughter. It makes your stomach churn.”

Premier Doug Ford also weighed in.

“It’s absolutely heart-wrenching,” he said.

“Our prayers, our thoughts, are with you and your entire family. Justice will be served.”

1:53 Mother, 3 daughters dead after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont. Mother, 3 daughters dead after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont.

An online fundraiser set up for the family had raised more than $110,000 by Friday afternoon.

Bobby Garabet, who organized the GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign, said his wife is best friends with Ciasullo’s sister-in-law.

“They’re just a tremendous, very, very kind, very sweet, very giving, phenomenal family,” he said. Tweet This

“I couldn’t say a bad word.”

— With files from Nick Westoll