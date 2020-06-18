Multi-vehicle collision in Brampton injures 4 people, including children

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are responding to a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton that injured four people, including children.

Emergency crews were called to Torbram Road and Countryside Drive at around 12:16 p.m. Thursday.

Police said reports from the scene are that children are involved, but it is unknown how many. All injured parties involved were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

An air ambulance is expected to attend the scene, police said.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes as investigators closed the immediate intersection.

More to come.

