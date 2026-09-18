Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man facing murder charge in 2024 case of missing person

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 18, 2026 11:29 am
1 min read
Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) offices in Trenton, Ontario on Sunday January 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) offices in Trenton, Ontario on Sunday January 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An 81-year-old Peterborough, Ont., man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a 2024 disappearance.

Ontario Provincial Police announced the charge on Friday, more than two years after a missing person report was filed.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Jan. 7, 2024, police began investigating after a family member reported that they had been unable to reach 58-year-old Michael Walker and were concerned for his well-being.

The Norland, Ont., man couldn’t be located, and police later gathered evidence that led them to believe Walker’s disappearance was the result of foul play.

On Wednesday, Bazil Walker was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 24.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices