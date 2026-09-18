Peterborough man facing murder charge in 2024 case of missing person

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An 81-year-old Peterborough, Ont., man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a 2024 disappearance.

Ontario Provincial Police announced the charge on Friday, more than two years after a missing person report was filed.

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On Jan. 7, 2024, police began investigating after a family member reported that they had been unable to reach 58-year-old Michael Walker and were concerned for his well-being.

The Norland, Ont., man couldn’t be located, and police later gathered evidence that led them to believe Walker’s disappearance was the result of foul play.

On Wednesday, Bazil Walker was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 24.