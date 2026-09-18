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Crime

Winnipeg woman accused of criminal harassment spanning 15 years

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 18, 2026 11:37 am
1 min read
The 58-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing seven charges of criminal harassment, among others, after being arrested by police on Sept. 3. View image in full screen
The 58-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing seven charges of criminal harassment, among others, after being arrested by police on Sept. 3. Global News
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A Winnipeg woman is facing a slew of charges for the alleged long-term harassment of several people.

Eleven victims were targeted over 15 years, according to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS). They include family members, former acquaintances, co-workers, media members and legal professionals.

The alleged harassment began in 2011 and continued until this year, the service said.

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“The duration of contact varied by victim, ranging from several months to more than a decade,” WPS continued.

The woman sent hundreds of text messages, emails and letters to victims, as well as phone calls, police said. She is also accused of finding victims in person and speaking with them or leaving gifts.

The 58-year-old woman was arrested after police carried out a search warrant at a property in the 400 block of Stradbrook Avenue Sept. 3. Police also seized multiple electronic devices.

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The woman is facing seven counts of criminal harassment and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. She was also charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit theft, attempting to obstruct justice, intimidation of a justice system participant, public defamatory libel known to be false and public mischief.

She remains in custody.

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