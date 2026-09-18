Toronto police seize 2 dogs over attack beside off-leash area

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Toronto police say it’s found two dogs that allegedly attacked another dog and its owner over the weekend.

On Sept. 12, police said they were told about an animal complaint around Avenue Road and Roxborough Street, which had happened two days earlier.

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Investigators said a woman had two dogs in the off-leash area in the park, while the victim was walking their dog on a leash nearby.

The two dogs allegedly escaped the off-leash area and attacked both the victim and their dogs. The dog suffered life-threatening injuries and the owner was also hurt.

Police had already arrested a woman over the attack and announced Friday the dogs had also been seized.