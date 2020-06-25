Funeral to be held for mother, 3 daughters killed in Brampton crash

Send this page to someone via email

A funeral will be held on Thursday for a mother and her three young daughters killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont., one week ago.

The funeral for 37-year-old Karolina Ciasullo, and her daughters, Klara, Lilianna and Mila, will take place at 1 p.m. at the St. Eugene de Mazenod Catholic Church in Brampton.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, space at the funeral mass will be for family and close friends by invitation only, according to organizers. Speakers will provide audio outside the church for those without a reserved space, organizers said.

Photo of 37-year-old Karolina Ciasullo and her three daughters Klara, Lilianna and Mila who were all killed in a crash in Brampton. Facebook

Story continues below advertisement

On June 18, at around 12:16 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive in Brampton’s north end for reports of a serious collision.

One of the daughters was pronounced dead at the scene, and the mother and other two daughters were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after, they all died in hospital.

A photo from the scene in Brampton at Torbram Road and Countryside Drive. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is also investigating, as a Peel Regional Police officer had “observed” the Infiniti car just before it collided with the Atlas SUV with Ciasullo and her daughters inside.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers involved in incidents where death or serious injury has occurred.

The driver of the Infiniti, a 20-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Church organizers said that following the funeral, a family friend or representative of the Archdiocese of Toronto will read a statement outside of the church to media.

Photo Karolina Ciasullo’s three daughters Klara, Lilianna and Mila who were all killed in a crash in Brampton. Facebook