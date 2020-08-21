Coronavirus: Inter-school extracurricular athletics in the Kingston area have been put on pause

Send this page to someone via email

With no inter-school extracurricular athletics this fall both at the high school and elementary levels, school sports in the Kingston area are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frank Halligan is the convener of KASSAA, the Kingston-area Secondary School Athletic Association.

“If there was an opportunity we would have gone forward,” Halligan said.

“But just to be safe, at this point in time the protocol suggests that we postpone all fall sports.”

Not taking to the court will be girls’ basketball and boys’ volleyball. No football or field hockey. Cross-country running as well as golf will also be put on hold.

Athletics are a large part of some secondary students’ lives and no one knows that better then a convener.

“For the students, they’re the ones that we feel for the most. We wish we could put it in place for them,” Halligan said.

“Particularly since it’s now two seasons in a row that have cancelled or postponed, and especially for those students in their final year or who may have come back for a fifth year expecting to play sports in the fall.”

Reuben Brunet, athletic director at LaSalle Secondary School, a former KASSAA athlete and now a successful coach and teacher, spoke of the value to students of all extracurricular activities — including sports.

“Extracurriculars are a huge part of many students. I want to say this: not just athletics. Some of the things that go on in all the high schools in our region — drama clubs and chess clubs and internet clubs — they’re amazing for all students to be involved in,” Brunet said.

“The growth that you get outside of the classroom and the opportunities you get are amazing.”

Halligan says the bottom line is that it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“In the board’s situation, they want to make sure that they get the kids safely to school, keep them here safely and then allow them to get home safely, and hopefully if that goes well in the fall we’ll be able to carry on after this season,” Halligan said.

OFSAA, the provincial governing body of high school sport, has cancelled its fall championships and festivals. The official Kingston cancellation announcement came on Wednesday.

