Charges laid in Corydon Avenue robbery at knifepoint

A man and woman are facing charges after two women were robbed at knifepoint in a Corydon neighbourhood Wednesday.

Police say the two women were getting into their vehicle parked along Corydon Avenue near Daly Street when they were confronted by two suspects armed with a large knife around 10:45 p.m.

There were no injuries in the encounter, police say.

A 21-year-old male and 32-year-old female are facing charges for a robbery that occurred on August 19 in the 600 block of Corydon.

Nathaniel Sean Capay, 21, from Winnipeg is charged with two counts of robbery and possession of a weapon.

Ashley Margaret Hoard, 32, of Winnipeg is charged with two counts of robbery.

Both of the accused have been detained in custody.

