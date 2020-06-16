Menu

Crime

Winnipeg teens charged in robbery, bear spraying at convenience store

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 1:51 pm
Updated June 16, 2020 1:52 pm
Three Winnipeg teens are charged after bear spray was sprayed during a convenience store robbery Monday.
Police used a K9 unit to help track down three teenage suspects after a convenience store employee was allegedly hit with bear spray during a robbery Monday.

Police investigated the reported robbery at a store in the 100 block of Marion Street just before noon.

Investigators say three suspects stole various food and beverage items from the store before discharging a can of bear spray at the employee behind the counter.

Officers were able to track down the suspects at a nearby hotel with help from police dogs.

Three males, aged 15, 16, and 17, are facing charges.

All three have since been released on a promise to appear in court.

