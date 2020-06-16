Winnipeg teens charged in robbery, bear spraying at convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Police used a K9 unit to help track down three teenage suspects after a convenience store employee was allegedly hit with bear spray during a robbery Monday.

Police investigated the reported robbery at a store in the 100 block of Marion Street just before noon.

Investigators say three suspects stole various food and beverage items from the store before discharging a can of bear spray at the employee behind the counter.

Three male youths, a 15, 16 and 17-year-old are facing charges for a robbery that occurred in the 100 block of Marion Street. Media Release:https://t.co/7Nla9CcOTS — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 16, 2020

Officers were able to track down the suspects at a nearby hotel with help from police dogs.

Three males, aged 15, 16, and 17, are facing charges.

All three have since been released on a promise to appear in court.

