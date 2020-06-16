Winnipeg teens charged in robbery, bear spraying at convenience store

Police used a K9 unit to help track down three teenage suspects after a convenience store employee was allegedly hit with bear spray during a robbery Monday.
Police investigated the reported robbery at a store in the 100 block of Marion Street just before noon.
Investigators say three suspects stole various food and beverage items from the store before discharging a can of bear spray at the employee behind the counter.
Officers were able to track down the suspects at a nearby hotel with help from police dogs.
Three males, aged 15, 16, and 17, are facing charges.
All three have since been released on a promise to appear in court.
