Winnipeg police helicopter tracks suspects following home invasion targeting legal grow op

Winnipeg’s police helicopter is being credited with tracking down three home invasion suspects who allegedly raided a legal marijuana grow operation after tying up the residents.

Police say AIR1, along with a K9 unit and several general patrol members, responded to a reported break-in in the 100 block of Celina Cove just before midnight Friday.

The helicopter was able to find the trio as they ran through yards and tried to hide. All were arrested soon after.

“I believe (AIR1) were the first ones on scene and actually picked up these three people running away,” says constable Jay Murray.

“(AIR1 was) very instrumental in us being able to make an arrest at the time, otherwise likely this investigation sill would have been ongoing.”

Investigators believe the suspects forced their way into the home before assaulting a 17-year-old male and 20-year-old woman who were then bound with tape.

The suspects then made off with a large quantity of marijuana and several other items.

Murray says the victims did sustain injuries, but they declined medical attention.

The residence was licensed to grow marijuana, according to police.

Investigators haven’t determined a connection between the suspects and victims.

Jason Dean Bercier, 41, of Winnipeg is charged with:

Break enter & commit robbery.

Forcible confinement.

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm.

Fail to comply with condition of a release order.

A 47-year-old man from Winnipeg and a 28-year-old woman from Fort Alexander are both facing charges of break enter & commit robbery.

