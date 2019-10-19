Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Two arrested, guns seized after home invasion, shooting leaves man in hospital: Winnipeg police

By Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 4:11 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police arrested two men and seized numerous firearms this week, after a home invasion and shooting in The Maples Monday left a 19-year-old man in hospital in critical condition.

At around 10:40 p.m. Monday, residents in the 400 block of Adsum Drive told police they saw a number of people enter a home — then they heard gunshots.

When police arrived, they found the victim unconscious in the home, having been shot multiple times. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

READ MORE: Riverton man kidnapped from home, beaten, robbed, before escaping in Winnipeg, say police

Police arrested two suspects Oct. 14 at separate homes in The Maples. One suspect was wearing body armour when police put him in handcuffs.

Police executed two search warrants as part of the investigation — seizing nine firearms and 1,200 rounds of ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

Jaycee Ryan Danielson, an 18-year-old Winnipeg man, and James Cole Richard, a 24-year-old Lake St. Martin man, are accused of a slew of weapons, robbery and assault charges connected to the incident.

Richard was also charged with numerous breaches of conditions and possessing body armour without a valid permit.

READ MORE: Man stabbed ‘numerous times’ by roommate after fight inside Martin Avenue East home

Both were detained in custody.

Winnipeg police charge two teens in connection with the death of Neilson Catcheway
Winnipeg police charge two teens in connection with the death of Neilson Catcheway
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
ShootingWinnipeg policeManitobawinnipegWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg crimeHome InvasionViolent crime
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.