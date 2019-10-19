Two arrested, guns seized after home invasion, shooting leaves man in hospital: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police arrested two men and seized numerous firearms this week, after a home invasion and shooting in The Maples Monday left a 19-year-old man in hospital in critical condition.

At around 10:40 p.m. Monday, residents in the 400 block of Adsum Drive told police they saw a number of people enter a home — then they heard gunshots.

When police arrived, they found the victim unconscious in the home, having been shot multiple times. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police arrested two suspects Oct. 14 at separate homes in The Maples. One suspect was wearing body armour when police put him in handcuffs.

Police executed two search warrants as part of the investigation — seizing nine firearms and 1,200 rounds of ammunition.

Two males have been charged with firearm-related offences after a home invasion in the 400 block of Adsum Drive. A 19-year-old victim was shot. Investigators have seized 9 firearms (including shotguns and rifles) and 1,200 rounds of ammunition. Details: https://t.co/053a7HVvTT — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 19, 2019

Jaycee Ryan Danielson, an 18-year-old Winnipeg man, and James Cole Richard, a 24-year-old Lake St. Martin man, are accused of a slew of weapons, robbery and assault charges connected to the incident.

Richard was also charged with numerous breaches of conditions and possessing body armour without a valid permit.

Both were detained in custody.

