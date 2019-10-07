Riverton man kidnapped from home, beaten, robbed, before escaping in Winnipeg, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Several people have been charged after a man was kidnapped from his rural Manitoba home at gunpoint, robbed, and beaten while being taken on a terrifying, hours-long tour of Winnipeg.

The 41-year-old victim told investigators it all started when a man and woman broke into his home in Riverton, Man., roughly 124 km north of Winnipeg, the night of Sept. 19.

Armed with a gun and a knife, the pair robbed the man of his cell phone, cash, and half-ton truck, forcing him to accompany them in the truck to Winnipeg.

Police say he was assaulted and threatened during the drive to the city.

When they arrived in Winnipeg police say the man was then driven to numerous locations throughout the city, at one point being taken to a home where a handgun was held to his head and threats were made to kill him.

Police say the man was beaten further and tied up before his captors again started driving him around the city.

The man was eventually able to escape around 1:30 p.m. the following day, calling police from a business near Dufferin Avenue and McGregor Street.

On Sept. 21 investigators with the Major Crimes Unit found the man’s truck. A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

A second suspect, Eduardo Campos, 28, of Winnipeg was also arrested at the time.

Campos, who police say had a handgun on him at the time of his arrest, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, as well as a number of firearm-related offenses.

On Sept. 26 police arrested the woman they believe was responsible for the original kidnapping.

Tryli Beatrice Anderson, 38, of Winnipeg is facing a long list of charges including kidnapping, break and enter with intent, armed robbery, assault causing bodily harm, and use of a firearm.

On Oct. 2 police tracked down the man they believe was also responsible for the kidnapping.

Reggie Jack Hansen, 36, is charged with kidnapping, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threat, armed robbery, break and enter with intent, and possession of a weapon.

