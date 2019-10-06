Menu

Crime

Downtown break-in suspect suffering from mental illness: Winnipeg police

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted October 6, 2019 3:31 pm
A heavy police presence downtown after police responded to reports of a commercial break-in. VIEWER SUBMITTED/Global News.
Police responded to a report of an armed break-in at an office near the RBC Convention Centre downtown around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A man in distress had broken into the office, but wasn’t actually carrying a weapon, according to Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver.

Police took the man, who was suffering from a mental illness, to the hospital. He has not yet been charged.

TAGS
CrimeWinnipeg policeManitobawinnipegWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg crimeMental IllnessDowntown WinnipegWinnipeg DowntownDowntown Safetywinnipeg manitoba
