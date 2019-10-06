Downtown break-in suspect suffering from mental illness: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Police responded to a report of an armed break-in at an office near the RBC Convention Centre downtown around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A man in distress had broken into the office, but wasn’t actually carrying a weapon, according to Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver.

Police took the man, who was suffering from a mental illness, to the hospital. He has not yet been charged.

