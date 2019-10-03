Menu

Crime

Man stabbed ‘numerous times’ by roommate after fight inside Martin Avenue East home

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 12:18 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle.
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man was stabbed numerous times after he and his roommate got into an argument Wednesday.

Police said the pair got into a “verbal argument” at about 4 p.m. and eventually one man stabbed the other several times. The roommate then ran from the house in the 600 block of Martin Avenue East, but was found by police later and arrested.

READ MORE: Stabbing in downtown Winnipeg apartment sends two to hospital

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was upgraded to stable.

A 21-year-old man, Bradley Joshua Sharkey faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. He is in custody.

