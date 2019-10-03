Man stabbed ‘numerous times’ by roommate after fight inside Martin Avenue East home

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man was stabbed numerous times after he and his roommate got into an argument Wednesday.

Police said the pair got into a “verbal argument” at about 4 p.m. and eventually one man stabbed the other several times. The roommate then ran from the house in the 600 block of Martin Avenue East, but was found by police later and arrested.

READ MORE: Stabbing in downtown Winnipeg apartment sends two to hospital

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was upgraded to stable.

A 21-year-old man, Bradley Joshua Sharkey faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. He is in custody.

1:04 Witnesses to mall stabbing shocked and saddened Witnesses to mall stabbing shocked and saddened

Story continues below advertisement