Crime

Winnipeg police to release on weekend stabbings, assault arrests, charges in fatal crash

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 12:20 pm
Updated June 15, 2020 12:21 pm
Winnipeg police will release information about stabbings over the weekend, arrests in two recent assaults, and charges laid in a fatal crash Monday. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are expected to release information Monday on a number of stabbings over the weekend, arrests made in two recent assaults, and charges laid in a fatal crash dating back to September.

In a release police said they’ll have more information at a media briefing scheduled for 12 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live here.

The assault arrests include charges laid in an assault that sent a 15-year-old boy to hospital with “life-altering injuries” after he was attacked with a hammer on Selkirk Avenue the morning of May 30.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near HSC

Police say they’ve also made an arrest in an assault that happened Thursday on Flora Avenue.

At the press conference police are also expected to release more information on an arrest made in a crash that killed that killed a 37-year-old woman as she was crossing William Avenue just out side the Health Sciences Centre Sept. 10.

 

Winnipeg policeAssaultWinnipeg crimeStabbingsSelkirk AvenueFlora AvenueWinnipeg stabbingsHealth Sciences Centre fatal crash
