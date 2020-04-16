Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police officer cleared in suspect’s shooting during fatal West End home invasion

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 16, 2020 7:06 pm
Updated April 16, 2020 7:09 pm
A Winnipeg police officer who shot a suspect in a fatal home invasion on McGee Street last year, has been cleared. The suspect is charged with killing Jaime Adao, 17, during the home invasion.
A police officer who shot a man accused of killing a Winnipeg teen during a horrific and random home invasion in the West End last year will not face charges in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened after police were called to the report of a break-and-enter in progress at the home in the 700 block of McGee Street around 9 p.m. March 3.

Police said officers arrived to find the suspect, a 29-year-old man, attacking 17-year-old Jaimie Adao, who had been alone with his grandmother in the home and called 911 when the suspect broke in.

Jamie Adao, 17, was killed in a random attack in his home, according to police.
At the time, police said they had to shoot the man to stop the attack.

The suspect and the victim were both taken to hospital in critical condition, where Adao died.

The accused attacker survived the shooting and his case remains before the courts.

Ronald Bruce Chubb was charged with second degree murder, attempted murder and failing to comply with probation in connection with Adao’s killing.

Chubb is considered innocent until proven guilty.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was called to investigate the officer-involved shooting, and on Thursday the police watchdog announced no charges would be laid.

In a release, the IIU said it interviewed two civilian witnesses, a witness officer, and the man who was shot.

Investigators also reviewed the suspect’s medical records, the 911 call — which caught audio of police’s interaction with the suspect — and a prepared statement from the officer who fired the weapon.

Due to “material discrepancies in the various witness accounts”, the IIU said its civilian director forwarded the file for review by the Manitoba Prosecution Service, which, in turn, advised the shooting did not meet the prosecution-charging standard, according to the police watchdog.

The IIU said the investigation is now closed and the civilian director’s report on the probe will be made public once the accused’s trial is over.

Adao’s killing sent sent a shockwave through Winnipeg’s Filipino community.

Jaime was the son of Jim Adao, who owns Jimel’s Bakery locations on Bannatyne Avenue and Sheppard Street along with his wife, Mel.

He was a well-known student at Tec Voc High School where he had been slated to graduate from Grade 12 later that year.

Winnipeg’s Filipino community mourns teen killed in random, violent home invasion
Winnipeg crime
