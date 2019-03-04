Police on scene of a ‘serious incident’ in Winnipeg’s West End
A A
Winnipeg police are on scene early Monday morning of what they’re calling a ‘serious incident’.
Officers confirmed with Global News the 700 block of McGee St. is closed off, but say they aren’t releasing any details yet.
According to police, they’ll remain on the scene throughout Monday.
Officers are expected to release more information later this morning.
Global News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.