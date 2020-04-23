Winnipeg police need help identifying restaurant robbery suspect

Winnipeg police have released photos of a machete-wielding man wanted in connection with a robbery at a restaurant in St. Vital earlier this year.
Police say the man was caught on surveillance video robbing a restaurant in the 1000 block of St. Mary’s Road around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the suspect.
Anyone with information should call the police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
