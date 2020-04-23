Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police need help identifying restaurant robbery suspect

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 11:47 am
Updated April 23, 2020 11:48 am
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a St. Vital restaurant in January.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a St. Vital restaurant in January. WPS Handout

Winnipeg police have released photos of a machete-wielding man wanted in connection with a robbery at a restaurant in St. Vital earlier this year.

Police say the man was caught on surveillance video robbing a restaurant in the 1000 block of St. Mary’s Road around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

READ MORE: Winnipeg teens charged in Winkler liquor store robbery

Anyone with information should call the police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Crime Wave: Property crime spike
Crime Wave: Property crime spike

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeRobberyWinnipeg crimeRestaurantMacheteWinnipeg robberySt. Mary's Road Subway Robbed
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.