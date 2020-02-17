Menu

Crime

Winnipeg teens charged in Winkler liquor store robbery

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 3:44 pm
Five teens from Winnipeg are facing charges in connection with a liquor store robbery in Winkler, Man., Saturday.
Five Winnipeg teens are facing charges after dozens of stolen bottles of booze were found in a stolen vehicle following a robbery at a liquor store in Winkler over the weekend, police say.

Winkler police were called to the Liquor Mart on Cargil Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Employees said a group of suspects, including one armed with a weapon, made off with several bottles of liquor. Police say the suspects had fled in a vehicle stolen from Winnipeg.

About 20 minutes later, police in Morden say they noticed the vehicle driving on a rural road near that community and gave chase after the driver refused to pull over.

The brief chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle got stuck in a ditch, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

All five people in the vehicle were arrested and police say roughly 70 stolen liquor bottles were found in the vehicle, as well as an edged-weapon and a collapsible baton.

Three young women aged 15,16 and 17, a 19-year-old man, and a 14-year-old male, all from Winnipeg, are each facing a number of charges.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
