Winnipeg teens charged in Winkler liquor store robbery

Five Winnipeg teens are facing charges after dozens of stolen bottles of booze were found in a stolen vehicle following a robbery at a liquor store in Winkler over the weekend, police say.

Winkler police were called to the Liquor Mart on Cargil Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Employees said a group of suspects, including one armed with a weapon, made off with several bottles of liquor. Police say the suspects had fled in a vehicle stolen from Winnipeg.

About 20 minutes later, police in Morden say they noticed the vehicle driving on a rural road near that community and gave chase after the driver refused to pull over.

The brief chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle got stuck in a ditch, police say.

All five people in the vehicle were arrested and police say roughly 70 stolen liquor bottles were found in the vehicle, as well as an edged-weapon and a collapsible baton.

Three young women aged 15,16 and 17, a 19-year-old man, and a 14-year-old male, all from Winnipeg, are each facing a number of charges.

