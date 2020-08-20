Quebec fast tracks plan to renovate, build ‘new generation’ of schools

The Quebec government is ramping up its plan to build the “next generation” of elementary and high schools.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced the decision Thursday, saying speeding up infrastructure work this year will help boost the province’s economy, which has been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The goal is to take care of kids and to have schools that are safe, modern and inspiring spaces,” he said. “And to start quickly.”

In February, Roberge unveiled an expansive project to build new schools and renovate existing buildings. When it comes to new buildings, wood and aluminium made in Quebec will be used in the design.

The government has allotted $3.7 billion for the plan as part of its infrastructure investments for the next decade.

In order to fast-track the work, Quebec has set aside $1.8 billion for the upcoming academic year for the construction of 42 school facilities. The money will also go towards the expansion of 31 schools across the province.

“We know there has been a pressing need for space in our schools,” Roberge said.

Roberge said the province has also authorized the reconstruction of 15 schools whose buildings are in such poor condition that it is “faster, cheaper and safer” to demolish them and then rebuild them.” That will cost $300 million.

In Quebec, students will start heading back to school as early as next week under a new set of COVID-19 rules. Staff and students who are in Grades 5 and above will be required to wear masks in common spaces, but not the classroom.

While the province has revised its back-to-school plan and set aside $20 million to help students catch up, unions have argued it doesn’t go far enough to address staff shortages.

When asked about a lack of teachers, Roberge admitted he was worried but said it has been an ongoing issue for the last five years.

“We will face this problem for about two or three years again but we have made a lot of decisions to help school service centres to hire more professionals, more teachers,” he said, adding the government is investing to hire more teachers.

— With files from the Canadian Press