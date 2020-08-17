Quebec invests $20M to help students catch up as they head back to school

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s education minister has unveiled a series of measures to help students achieve success as they head back to class during the ongoing health crisis.

Jean-François Roberge outlined the details at a press conference in Quebec City on Monday morning, one week after the province put forth its new back-to-school plan.

“Three months without going to school can create some gaps and some problems,” he said. “All those measures are going to increase our services for kids with learning difficulties.”

As part of the measures, the government is investing $20 million as a “safety net” to help students catch up amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will be used to hire more staff — such as teachers and technicians — and carry out individual follow-ups for students, according to Roberge.

While Roberge estimated the $20-million investment could represent as many as 350 full-time jobs, he said the money could also be used for part-time contracts depending on a school’s needs.

The province is also waiving a bureaucratic process for two years to allow schools to immediately access funding for students who have learning difficulties. Roberge said the move will help provide up to 560,000 hours in “direct services” to students as soon as school starts.

Quebec is launching an awareness campaign to ensure parents know about the safety measures in schools to curb the spread of COVID-19. The other component of the campaign is to encourage students to continue their studies, according to Roberge.

Last week, Roberge announced a revamped novel coronavirus plan as teachers, parents and students prepare to head back to the classroom.

Under the plan, staff and students in Grade 5 and above will have to wear masks in common spaces such as hallways — but they will not be required to do so in the classroom.

The revised measures also mean that students will not have to adhere to physical distancing in class, which will act as their bubble.

While all elementary and high school students will be expected to return to school at the end of the month, children with significant health problems will be offered a remote learning option.

Students in Grades 10 and 11 will be able to physically attend classes one out of every two days, if their school cannot organize stable classroom bubbles.

— With files from the Canadian Press