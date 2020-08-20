Suspect sought in waterfront trail assault: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is reported to have assaulted a cyclist at Confederation Park.

A 61-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the waterfront trail, just east of Wild Water Works, on Aug. 10 at around 7 p.m. when police say he was pushed to the ground.

According to police, the man suffered significant injuries as a result.

Police say the suspect was walking a small black dog, and may have been with a woman and two children at the time.

The suspect is described as white, about 240 lbs, clean-shaven with short brown hair, and was wearing a light blue T-shirt and dark athletic shorts.