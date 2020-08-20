Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought in waterfront trail assault: Hamilton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 20, 2020 7:38 am
Hamilton police investigate
Hamilton police are investigating an alleged assault at Confederation Park. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is reported to have assaulted a cyclist at Confederation Park.

A 61-year-old man was riding a bicycle on the waterfront trail, just east of Wild Water Works, on Aug. 10 at around 7 p.m. when police say he was pushed to the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the man suffered significant injuries as a result.

Trending Stories

Read more: Boy, 6, found on Highway 403 in Hamilton trying to bicycle to mom’s house in Toronto: OPP

Police say the suspect was walking a small black dog, and may have been with a woman and two children at the time.

The suspect is described as white, about 240 lbs, clean-shaven with short brown hair, and was wearing a light blue T-shirt and dark athletic shorts.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceConfederation Parkalleged assaultWaterfront trailwild water worksassault on waterfront trail
Flyers
More weekly flyers