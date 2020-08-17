Menu

Boy, 6, found on Highway 403 in Hamilton trying to bicycle to mom’s house in Toronto: OPP

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 9:03 pm
OPP say a child was found bicycling Highway 403 in Hamilton.
OPP say a child was found bicycling Highway 403 in Hamilton. Handout / Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police say a six-year-old boy is safe after he was found on Highway 403 in Hamilton trying to bicycle to his mother’s house in Toronto.

OPP Acting Sgt. Daniel Hunter told Global News officers received multiple reports of a child at the side of the eastbound lanes of Highway 403, near the on-ramp from York Boulevard, at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

“He really shouldn’t have been on that highway,” he said, adding the boy was reported missing to Hamilton police.

Read more: Ontario mom arrested for allowing 3-year-old daughter to drive on highway: police

Hunter said OPP officers found him within seven minutes of being called. He said the boy wasn’t injured.

“Our young cyclist was on his way to his mom’s house from his grandma’s house. I don’t know if he knew where he was going, but he was heading in the right direction,” Hunter said, adding the boy gets “bonus points” for wearing a helmet.

“I’ve seen people on bicycles at the side of the road, but six years old is by far the youngest.”

