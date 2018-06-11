Ontario mom arrested for allowing 3-year-old daughter to drive on highway: police

A 33-year-old Ontario mother has been charged with careless driving offences after police said she allowed her three-year-old daughter to sit on her lap and steer the wheel of her vehicle on more than one occasion.

Durham Regional Police said they began their investigation on May 31 after videos of the incidents were posted on social media.

Police said the videos showed the mother driving on a highway at a high rate of speed with her daughter on her lap.

Authorities said the woman filmed the event on her cellphone and neither the mother or her daughter were wearing seatbelts.

Police were able to identify the woman and notified the Children’s Aid Society.

The female driver faces nine charges including parent not providing necessities of life, careless driving, and driving while child passenger not properly secured.

Police said the name of the woman is being withheld to protect the child’s identity.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Const. Finley from North Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2017.