Newmarket man charged with impaired driving causing death to appear in court

A Newmarket, Ont., man accused of impaired driving and killing a Beeton, Ont., father is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said 28-year-old Stuart Ellis, who is the son-in-law of a York Regional Police member, was travelling southbound on Highway 48 around 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 13 just south of Davis Drive near East Gwillimbury when a northbound vehicle veered into the centre lane and collided with his car.

Police said Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Tyler Neilsen, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said Neilsen was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death, take vehicle without consent and drive disqualified.

During a court appearance last month, Nielsen’s family left without commenting, but a family friend, who did not want to give his name, told Global News he tried to help Nielsen after his licence was disqualified last year when police said he was also charged with impaired driving.

“He went to a rehab after his disqualified license. I had him stay with me for a couple of weeks just to get them on board,” the friend said. “He had a situation and he sorted it out.”

The friend said he was saddened to hear that Nielsen had been arrested again last week, this time for impaired driving causing death.

–With a file from Catherine McDonald