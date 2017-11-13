1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury: OPP
A A
Ontario Provincial Police said one person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury north of Toronto.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police received a call just before 6 a.m. Monday regarding a head-on collision on Highway 48 at Davis Drive.
Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Schmidt said police are investigating the cause of the collision but that the weather didn’t appear to play a factor in the crash.
Police said Highway 48 will be closed between Davis Drive and Vivian Road for the investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.