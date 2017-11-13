Canada
November 13, 2017 7:25 am

1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury: OPP

By Web Producer  Global News

File photo of O.P.P. cruiser.

The Canadian Press
A A

Ontario Provincial Police said one person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury north of Toronto.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police received a call just before 6 a.m. Monday regarding a head-on collision on Highway 48 at Davis Drive.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Schmidt said police are investigating the cause of the collision but that the weather didn’t appear to play a factor in the crash.

Police said Highway 48 will be closed between Davis Drive and Vivian Road for the investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Davis Drive
East Gwillimbury
East Gwillimbury fatal crash
Fatal Crash
fatal crash East Gwillimbury
Head On Collision
Highway 48
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News