Two dead, three injured in separate highway crashes in northeastern Nova Scotia

Two head-on crashes on the same highway in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County have claimed the lives of two men and sent three people to hospital.

RCMP say the first crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 104 in Afton, N.S., involving an SUV and a car.

The driver of the car, a 53-year-old man from Monastery, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 70-year-old driver of the SUV and the 69-year-old female passenger, who are both from Frankville, N.S., sustained serious injuries.

The second collision, involving two SUVs, occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Highway 104 in Harve Boucher, N.S.

Police say the driver of one of the SUVs, a 32-year-old Kings County man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 73-year-old Halifax man who was driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.