Crime

Man in custody following alleged assault at downtown Kingston hotel

By Jennifer Basa Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 6:18 pm
Kingston police were called to the Plaza Hotel just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say a 35 year-old man has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.
Kingston police were called to the Plaza Hotel just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say a 35 year-old man has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Kingston police say a 35-year-old man is in custody after an alleged assault at the Plaza Hotel on Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, Kingston police were called to the Plaza Hotel on Montreal Street just before 11 a.m. to respond to a stabbing.

However, police say it turned out to be an assault with a weapon.

Police say the victim, who did not know his assailant, suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital, but was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police say it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The suspect is charged with one count of assault with a weapon. He will be attending a bail hearing tomorrow morning.

More to come…

