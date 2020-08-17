Kingston police looking for witnesses to hit and run that left pedestrian with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are asking any witnesses to an early morning hit and run in the city to come forward with information.

Police say on Sunday, after 1 a.m., a pedestrian was struck on Rosemund Crescent. The vehicle did not remain on scene, according to Const. Ashleigh Gutheinz, media relations officer with Kingston police.

The pedestrian was transported to Kingston General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Gutheinz added.

Gutheinz says the incident is still under investigation and that police are looking for anyone who can shed more light on what happened and who the driver is.

To provide information about the incident, call Kingston police at 613-549-4660.

