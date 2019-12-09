Menu

Canada

Kingston police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run with city bus

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 3:34 pm
Kingston police are looking for this vehicle, which they say struck a Kingston bus before fleeing.
Kingston police are looking for this vehicle, which they say struck a Kingston bus before fleeing. Kingston police

Kingston police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly struck a Kingston Transit bus and fled.

The incident happened on Friday evening around 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Montreal and Markland streets in Kingston, police say.

READ MORE: Man, 75, charged in connection to fatal hit-and-run crash in Kingston

Police say the bus was traveling south on Montreal Street when the vehicle, which was traveling east on Markland, struck the bus.

The vehicle then left the scene, but video surveillance caught what seems to be a new white four-door sedan with tinted windows. Police say there may now be damage to the front end of the vehicle following the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Const. Alarie at 613-549-4660 ext. 6397 or via email at salarie@kingstonpolice.ca.

