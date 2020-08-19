Man in life-threatening condition after north-end Toronto shooting

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the city’s north end early Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to the Maidstone Street and Falstaff Avenue area, just east of Jane Street and south of Highway 401, before 12:30 a.m. A police spokesperson told Global News multiple people reported hearing gunshots.
The spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with critical injuries.
The incident comes after two people were seriously injured in separate shootings in July.
At around 9 p.m. on July 22, officers said a man was shot by two suspects in front of an apartment building close to the intersection of Maidstone Street and Falstaff Avenue.
On July 30 at around 11:20 p.m., police said a man was shot in the same area and a building was damaged by gunfire.
Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
