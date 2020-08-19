Man in life-threatening condition after north-end Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the city’s north end early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the Maidstone Street and Falstaff Avenue area, just east of Jane Street and south of Highway 401, before 12:30 a.m. A police spokesperson told Global News multiple people reported hearing gunshots.

The spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with critical injuries.

The incident comes after two people were seriously injured in separate shootings in July.

At around 9 p.m. on July 22, officers said a man was shot by two suspects in front of an apartment building close to the intersection of Maidstone Street and Falstaff Avenue.

On July 30 at around 11:20 p.m., police said a man was shot in the same area and a building was damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Falstaff Ave & Springview Ave

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– have located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

– @TorontoMedics o/s, advised life-threatening injuries

– emergency run to hospital

– multiple shell casings found#GO1555523

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 19, 2020

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Falstaff Ave & Springview Ave

– heavy police presence o/s

– possible suspect vehicle: black sedan

– ongoing investigation

– any info call police 4168082222/8081200

– @CanStopCrime 222TIPS#GO1555523

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 19, 2020

