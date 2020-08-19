Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after north-end Toronto shooting

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 3:28 am
Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street.
Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the city’s north end early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the Maidstone Street and Falstaff Avenue area, just east of Jane Street and south of Highway 401, before 12:30 a.m. A police spokesperson told Global News multiple people reported hearing gunshots.

The spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital by paramedics with critical injuries.

Read more: Man in serious condition after shooting in front of north-end Toronto apartment building

The incident comes after two people were seriously injured in separate shootings in July.

At around 9 p.m. on July 22, officers said a man was shot by two suspects in front of an apartment building close to the intersection of Maidstone Street and Falstaff Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

On July 30 at around 11:20 p.m., police said a man was shot in the same area and a building was damaged by gunfire.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsFalstaff Avenue shootingFalstaff Avenue and Maidstone Street shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers