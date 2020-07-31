Man seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in north-end Toronto late Thursday, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a residential area on Falstaff Avenue, just east of Jane Street and south of Highway 401, at around 11:20 p.m.
Toronto police said several people reported hearing multiple gunshots. After officers arrived, a man was found injured and a building was damaged due to the gunfire.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police said a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows was seen driving west on Falstaff Avenue toward Jane Street.
The shooting comes more than a week after another shooting in the same area. The victim in that incident was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
