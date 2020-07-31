Man seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in north-end Toronto late Thursday, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a residential area on Falstaff Avenue, just east of Jane Street and south of Highway 401, at around 11:20 p.m.

Toronto police said several people reported hearing multiple gunshots. After officers arrived, a man was found injured and a building was damaged due to the gunfire.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows was seen driving west on Falstaff Avenue toward Jane Street.

The shooting comes more than a week after another shooting in the same area. The victim in that incident was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Falstaff Ave & Springview Ave

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– police located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds

– injuries are serious

– rush for @TorontoMedics

– damage to residential building from gunfire

– heavy police presence#GO1422924

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 31, 2020

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Falstaff Ave & Springview Ave

– heavy police presence o/s

– @TorontoMedics o/s, advised a male gunshot victim w/ serious injuries taken to hospital

– suspect vehicle: 4 door white sedan with tinted windows

– last seen W/B Falstaff towards Jane St#GO1422924

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 31, 2020

