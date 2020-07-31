Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 1:34 am
The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday.
The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in north-end Toronto late Thursday, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a residential area on Falstaff Avenue, just east of Jane Street and south of Highway 401, at around 11:20 p.m.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Toronto police said several people reported hearing multiple gunshots. After officers arrived, a man was found injured and a building was damaged due to the gunfire.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Read more: Man in serious condition after shooting in front of north-end Toronto apartment building

Police said a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows was seen driving west on Falstaff Avenue toward Jane Street.

Trending Stories

The shooting comes more than a week after another shooting in the same area. The victim in that incident was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

