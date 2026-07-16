Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two Montreal men arrested in antisemitic attack caught on video

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 8:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal police hate crimes unit arrests two suspects following antisemitic crimes'
Montreal police hate crimes unit arrests two suspects following antisemitic crimes
Montreal police have arrested two suspects following assaults targetting members of the Hassidic Jewish community earlier this month. These latest arrests come at a time when antisemitic incidents are on the rise according to Jewish community leaders. Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal police have arrested two men in connection with a series of alleged antisemitic attacks targeting members of the city’s Hasidic Jewish community earlier this month.

The Montreal police force’s hate crimes unit said the two suspects, both 20 years old, were arrested in connection with incidents caught on video that occurred July 3 in the Outremont neighbourhood.

Police allege the suspects approached visibly Jewish residents, shouted insults and threw objects at them during the incidents.

Security video released by community members appears to show two men moving through the neighbourhood before one of them allegedly stole several shtraymels, the traditional fur hats worn by some Hasidic Jewish men, and fled in a vehicle.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sam Muller, executive director of the Jewish Hasidic Council of Quebec, welcomed the arrests.

“It’s a relief that these suspects will face justice,” Muller said. “It’s a relief that the SPVM are taking this seriously.”

Story continues below advertisement

Community leaders say the incidents have heightened concerns about antisemitism and left some residents feeling unsettled.

According to B’nai Brith Canada, 27 violent incidents targeting members of the Jewish community have been recorded nationwide so far this year, a slight increase from the same period in 2025.

Muller said local organizations are working closely with police and increasing security measures in the neighbourhood.

“We hope the message will be loud and clear. This type of harassment and intimidation against the Jewish community, or any community, will not be tolerated,” he said.

Police said both suspects have been released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in court early next year.

No charges were immediately announced. Police have not released the identities of the suspects.

Click to play video: 'Tens of thousands of Jewish community members walk alongside allies in record-breaking 57th annual Walk With Israel'
Tens of thousands of Jewish community members walk alongside allies in record-breaking 57th annual Walk With Israel
Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices