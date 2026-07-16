Two Montreal men arrested in antisemitic attack caught on video

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Montreal police have arrested two men in connection with a series of alleged antisemitic attacks targeting members of the city’s Hasidic Jewish community earlier this month.

The Montreal police force’s hate crimes unit said the two suspects, both 20 years old, were arrested in connection with incidents caught on video that occurred July 3 in the Outremont neighbourhood.

Police allege the suspects approached visibly Jewish residents, shouted insults and threw objects at them during the incidents.

Security video released by community members appears to show two men moving through the neighbourhood before one of them allegedly stole several shtraymels, the traditional fur hats worn by some Hasidic Jewish men, and fled in a vehicle.

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Sam Muller, executive director of the Jewish Hasidic Council of Quebec, welcomed the arrests.

“It’s a relief that these suspects will face justice,” Muller said. “It’s a relief that the SPVM are taking this seriously.”

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Community leaders say the incidents have heightened concerns about antisemitism and left some residents feeling unsettled.

According to B’nai Brith Canada, 27 violent incidents targeting members of the Jewish community have been recorded nationwide so far this year, a slight increase from the same period in 2025.

Muller said local organizations are working closely with police and increasing security measures in the neighbourhood.

“We hope the message will be loud and clear. This type of harassment and intimidation against the Jewish community, or any community, will not be tolerated,” he said.

Police said both suspects have been released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in court early next year.

No charges were immediately announced. Police have not released the identities of the suspects.