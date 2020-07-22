Man in serious condition after shooting in front of north-end Toronto apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in front of an apartment building in Toronto’s north end Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Falstaff Avenue, near Jane Street and Highway 401, at around 9 p.m. with reports of gunshots being fired.

Toronto Police Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters the victim was standing outside of the building just before the shooting.

“He was approached by two males suspects who pulled out firearms and began discharging at our victim, who was struck, and he made his way back to the lobby where he collapsed,” he said.

Alldrit said the man was rushed to hospital by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

He said officers were canvassing the building and looking to speak with witnesses, adding surveillance video was also in the process of being downloaded.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

