Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man in serious condition after shooting in front of north-end Toronto apartment building

By Nick Westoll Global News
The shooting on Falstaff Avenue happened at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
The shooting on Falstaff Avenue happened at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Max Trotta / Global News

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in front of an apartment building in Toronto’s north end Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Falstaff Avenue, near Jane Street and Highway 401, at around 9 p.m. with reports of gunshots being fired.

Toronto Police Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters the victim was standing outside of the building just before the shooting.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

“He was approached by two males suspects who pulled out firearms and began discharging at our victim, who was struck, and he made his way back to the lobby where he collapsed,” he said.

Trending Stories

Alldrit said the man was rushed to hospital by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

He said officers were canvassing the building and looking to speak with witnesses, adding surveillance video was also in the process of being downloaded.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto ParamedicsToronto shootingsFalstaff Avenue shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers