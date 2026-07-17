Man bound with duct tape, attacked and robbed in southern Manitoba: RCMP

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A 19-year-old man was bound by his hands and ankles, robbed and assaulted in southwestern Manitoba Monday night, the RCMP say.

The man was in a vehicle getting ready to leave the community in Killarney-Turtle Mountain when he was attacked by multiple people, some of whom were partially masked, the Manitoba RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The suspects held him down and wrapped him in a blanket before binding his hands and ankles with duct tape and hitting him with a stick, according to the release.

“[They also] loaded him in the back of an off-road vehicle and dropped him off near a wooded area a distance away,” it adds.

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Two cellphones and two small knives were stolen from the victim, police allege.

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After the 19-year-old was dumped, the suspects left. The victim freed himself from the tape, then called police, the RCMP said.

Four people were arrested and charged.

Three men, aged 22, 26 and 31, are facing charges of forcible confinement, robbery, disguise with intent to commit an offence and overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence. A 16-year-old boy is also charged with forcible confinement, robbery with a weapon and overcoming resistance to the commission of an indictable offence.

All four were released on court orders.