Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More details emerge about Vancouver stranger assault suspect

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 8:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More details about Vancouver stranger assault suspect'
More details about Vancouver stranger assault suspect
Global News has learned more details about the suspect in a string of stranger assaults in Vancouver. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More details are emerging about the suspect in a string of stranger assaults in Vancouver.

Twenty-nine- year-old Dylan Brandon Gaita remains in custody awaiting the continuation of his bail hearing.

Gaita is accused of six counts of assault, including two causing bodily harm, between January 2025 and June of this year.

An alleged incident on Jan. 31 occurred weeks after Gaita received probation for two separate attacks on women.

Gaita was released on bail before he allegedly attacked two more people on Commercial Drive in June, including a woman who was elbowed in the face.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News has learned Gaita was banned from his gym in January.

Managers at ‘Evolve Strength’ confirm they didn’t feel safe having Gaita in their space, following multiple complaints he was walking into people in the gym and the post building.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bail hearing for stranger assaults suspect'
Bail hearing for stranger assaults suspect

Before he was charged criminally, Gaita passed a background check and volunteered with the VPD at a community policing centre in downtown Vancouver.

“At the time of the alleged assaults that happened earlier in 2025, he wasn’t an active volunteer,” Const. Megan Lui confirmed previously.

A publication ban prevents Global News from reporting on any evidence from the bail hearing.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices