More details emerge about Vancouver stranger assault suspect

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More details are emerging about the suspect in a string of stranger assaults in Vancouver.

Twenty-nine- year-old Dylan Brandon Gaita remains in custody awaiting the continuation of his bail hearing.

Gaita is accused of six counts of assault, including two causing bodily harm, between January 2025 and June of this year.

An alleged incident on Jan. 31 occurred weeks after Gaita received probation for two separate attacks on women.

Gaita was released on bail before he allegedly attacked two more people on Commercial Drive in June, including a woman who was elbowed in the face.

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Global News has learned Gaita was banned from his gym in January.

Managers at ‘Evolve Strength’ confirm they didn’t feel safe having Gaita in their space, following multiple complaints he was walking into people in the gym and the post building.

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2:07 Bail hearing for stranger assaults suspect

Before he was charged criminally, Gaita passed a background check and volunteered with the VPD at a community policing centre in downtown Vancouver.

“At the time of the alleged assaults that happened earlier in 2025, he wasn’t an active volunteer,” Const. Megan Lui confirmed previously.

A publication ban prevents Global News from reporting on any evidence from the bail hearing.