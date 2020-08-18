Toronto man sentenced to jail for 2019 Scarborough hit-and-run that left toddler, 2 women injured

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man has been sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Scarborough that left a toddler, his mother and grandmother with serious injuries.

Derek DeSousa, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to comply with an undertaking.

DeSousa, who was arrested nearly two months after the collision, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in custody and 18 months probation.

On Oct. 13, 2019, a 20-month-old boy in a stroller, his 38-year-old mother and his 58-year-old grandmother were struck by a Dodge Journey, which had mounted the curb at the corner of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Video obtained at the scene appeared to show the family being thrown after the crash before the driver, identified as DeSousa and a passenger, identified as 41-year-old Jeremiah Cook, get out of the vehicle and look at the injured family.

In the video, Cook got back into the vehicle and drove off. DeSousa allegedly fled the scene on foot.

The three victims were taken to hospital and had injuries ranging from broken legs to whiplash. The toddler was in a neck brace for six weeks.

After time served, and 1.5 credit for every day spent in custody until now, DeSousa only has 151 days left on his sentence. DeSousa was also given a three-year driving prohibition starting from the day of his sentence.

DeSousa was also charged with driving under suspension. That charge was withdrawn.

Cook pleaded guilty in April to five counts including accessory after the fact and accessory after the fact failing to stop and was sentence to time served (30 days in jail), 18 months probation and a two-year driving ban