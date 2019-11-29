Man arrested in hit-and-run that left toddler, 2 women injured in Scarborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A police source has told Global News that one of the two suspects wanted in a hit-and-run that left a toddler and two women injured in Scarborough last month has been arrested.

Officers with 51 Division arrested 40-year-old Jeremiah Cook Thursday night.

Cook was allegedly the passenger in a vehicle that struck a 57-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman and a 20-month-old boy in a stroller in the Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road area on Oct 13.

Investigators allege Cook then abandoned the vehicle after the incident. That vehicle was found by police the following evening in the area of O’Connor Road and St. Clair Avenue East.

The 20-month-old baby suffered critical injuries. The two women suffered serious injuries but their condition later improved to stable.

Investigators at the scene of the collision on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Global News

Police are still looking for the alleged driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 34-year-old Derek DeSousa.

Cook was wanted for obstructing police, failure to comply with a probation order, failure to stop/render assistance, two counts of failure to stop causing bodily harm and driving while under suspension.

Cook has a scheduled court appearance Friday morning, police said.

— With files from Catherine McDonald.

