Crime

Man arrested in hit-and-run that left toddler, 2 women injured in Scarborough: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 9:07 am
Updated November 29, 2019 9:09 am
Warrant issued for driver wanted for hit-and-run in Scarborough on Thanksgiving Sunday
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, the family of the 20-month-old boy, his mother and grandmother says all three are expected to make a full recovery. (Oct 15, 2019)

A police source has told Global News that one of the two suspects wanted in a hit-and-run that left a toddler and two women injured in Scarborough last month has been arrested.

Officers with 51 Division arrested 40-year-old Jeremiah Cook Thursday night.

READ MORE: Toronto police release photos of suspects wanted in hit-and-run that injured toddler

Cook was allegedly the passenger in a vehicle that struck a 57-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman and a 20-month-old boy in a stroller in the Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road area on Oct 13.

Investigators allege Cook then abandoned the vehicle after the incident. That vehicle was found by police the following evening in the area of O’Connor Road and St. Clair Avenue East.

The 20-month-old baby suffered critical injuries. The two women suffered serious injuries but their condition later improved to stable.

Story continues below advertisement
Investigators at the scene of the collision on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Investigators at the scene of the collision on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Global News

Police are still looking for the alleged driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 34-year-old Derek DeSousa.

Cook was wanted for obstructing police, failure to comply with a probation order, failure to stop/render assistance, two counts of failure to stop causing bodily harm and driving while under suspension.

Cook has a scheduled court appearance Friday morning, police said.

— With files from Catherine McDonald.

Story continues below advertisement
Toronto PoliceScarboroughEllesmere RoadScarborough hit-and-runPharmacy Avenuehit and run investigationToddler hit by carDerek DeSousaJeremiah Cooktoddler women hit by car
