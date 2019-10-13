Baby in critical condition after Scarborough hit-and-run, officials say

Toronto police say a baby had to be rushed to hospital after an alleged hit-and-run in Scarborough Sunday morning.
Police said they received several calls shortly before 11 a.m. for reports of a collision at Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road.
Officials said three people were struck in total — two adults and a baby in a stroller — and the baby suffered critical injuries.
The two adults were rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police said the suspect vehicle, described as a grey-coloured Dodge Journey SUV, was last seen travelling southbound on Pharmacy Avenue.
Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.
More to come.
