1 dead after serious crash in north Markham

York Regional Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a serious crash in Markham’s north end Saturday evening.
Police said officers received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash in the area of York Durham Line and 19th Avenue.
Investigators said two vehicles collided in the area and one person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where they later died.
A second person suffered minor injuries.
There is no word on what led to the collision, but police are continuing to investigate.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS