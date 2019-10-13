Menu

1 dead after serious crash in north Markham

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 9:38 am
Police have not released the victims' identities.
Police have not released the victims' identities. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a serious crash in Markham’s north end Saturday evening.

Police said officers received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash in the area of York Durham Line and 19th Avenue.

Investigators said two vehicles collided in the area and one person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where they later died.

A second person suffered minor injuries.

There is no word on what led to the collision, but police are continuing to investigate.

TAGS
CrashCollisionFatal CrashYork Regional PoliceMarkhamYork RegionYork PoliceMarkham crashYork Durham Line and 19th Avenue
