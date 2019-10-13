1 dead after serious crash in north Markham

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a serious crash in Markham’s north end Saturday evening.

Police said officers received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash in the area of York Durham Line and 19th Avenue.

Investigators said two vehicles collided in the area and one person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where they later died.

A second person suffered minor injuries.

There is no word on what led to the collision, but police are continuing to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement