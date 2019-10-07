Homicide investigating following fatal hit-and-run of teen male in East York

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating following a hit-and-run that killed a teen male in East York early Monday morning.

Paramedics responded to the incident shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

Investigators said the victim was without vital signs and was rushed to hospital in life threatening condition.

According to police, the victim died in hospital. There’s currently no word on suspects.

More to come.

FTRPI collision near Woodbine Ave and O'Connor Drive, reports of a pedestrian VSA. Officers are O/S. No suspect(s) description, or direction of travel. Witnesses call 416-808-1900 @trafficservices @tps54div @tps55div 1930833 ^ma — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 7, 2019

Story continues below advertisement