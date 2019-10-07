Menu

Crime

Homicide investigating following fatal hit-and-run of teen male in East York

By Oriena Vuong Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 6:23 am
Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating following a fatal hit-and-run of a teen male. .
Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating following a fatal hit-and-run of a teen male. . Peter Mills / Global News

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating following a hit-and-run that killed a teen male in East York early Monday morning.

Paramedics responded to the incident shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

Investigators said the victim was without vital signs and was rushed to hospital in life threatening condition.

According to police, the victim died in hospital. There’s currently no word on suspects.

More to come. 

