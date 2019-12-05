2nd man arrested in Scarborough hit-and-run that left toddler, 2 women injured

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have now arrested the second man wanted in a hit-and-run in Scarborough that seriously injured a toddler and two women in October.

Derek DeSousa, 34, was arrested by police and was allegedly the driver in the collision that saw a 20-month-old boy in a stroller, his 38-year-old mother and 58-year-old grandmother sent to hospital with serious injuries. The injuries ranged from broken legs to whiplash and the toddler was in a neck brace for six weeks.

The three were walking in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road on the morning of Oct. 13 when they were hit.

DeSousa allegedly took off after the collision.

The alleged passenger in the vehicle, Jeremiah Cook, was arrested Nov. 29. Cook was charged with obstructing police, failure to comply with a probation order, failure to stop/render assistance, two counts of failure to stop causing bodily harm and driving while under suspension.

Investigators alleged Cook got back into the car and drove off, abandoning the vehicle after the incident. The vehicle was found by police the following evening in the area of O’Connor Road and St. Clair Avenue East.

— With files from Catherine McDonald.

#Breaking Derek DeSousa has been arrested! Police say was he was behind the wheel the day Rodelyn Dewell, her 20-month-old boy Daniel and Rodelyn’s mother were seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Scarborough last month https://t.co/JSGJeNKIRb — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) December 5, 2019