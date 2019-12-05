Menu

Crime

2nd man arrested in Scarborough hit-and-run that left toddler, 2 women injured

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 7:14 am
Updated December 5, 2019 7:25 am
Hit-and-run victim speaks out about devastating crash
WATCH ABOVE: Rodelyn Dewell and her family are still recovering a month after a hit-and-run collision in Scarborough left her, her 58-year-old mother and her 20-month-old baby with serious injuries. Catherine Mcdonald reports. (Nov. 29, 2019)

Toronto police say they have now arrested the second man wanted in a hit-and-run in Scarborough that seriously injured a toddler and two women in October.

Derek DeSousa, 34, was arrested by police and was allegedly the driver in the collision that saw a 20-month-old boy in a stroller, his 38-year-old mother and 58-year-old grandmother sent to hospital with serious injuries. The injuries ranged from broken legs to whiplash and the toddler was in a neck brace for six weeks.

READ MORE: Man charged in hit-and-run that left toddler and 2 women injured in Scarborough, driver still wanted

The three were walking in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road on the morning of Oct. 13 when they were hit.

DeSousa allegedly took off after the collision.

Investigators at the scene of the collision on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Investigators at the scene of the collision on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Global News

The alleged passenger in the vehicle, Jeremiah Cook, was arrested Nov. 29. Cook was charged with obstructing police, failure to comply with a probation order, failure to stop/render assistance, two counts of failure to stop causing bodily harm and driving while under suspension.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators alleged Cook got back into the car and drove off, abandoning the vehicle after the incident. The vehicle was found by police the following evening in the area of O’Connor Road and St. Clair Avenue East.

— With files from Catherine McDonald.

Toronto PoliceCollisionHit and RunPedestrian StruckEllesmere RoadScarborough hit-and-runPharmacy AvenueScaboroughtoddler injuredDerek DeSousaJeremiah Cook
