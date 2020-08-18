Ontario reports 125 new coronavirus cases marking largest increase since July 31

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 40,870.

It’s the largest single-day increase in cases since July 31, when 134 were reported.

Health Minister Christine Elliott called Tuesday’s report “an uptick over recent days and largely the result of localized increases with 17 cases in Peel, 27 in Toronto and 28 in Windsor-Essex.”

“Today, 27 of 34 PHUs are still reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Elliott added.

“Yesterday, the province processed over 23,000 tests.”

A total of 37,126 cases are considered resolved which is nearly 91 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Four new deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,793.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 41, with 15 in intensive care and 10 on a ventilator.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

19,114 people are male

21,461 people are female

2,548 people are 19 and under

12,668 people are 20 to 39

12,224 people are 40 to 59

7,358 people are 60 to 79

6,066 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is the same as previous days. There are currently 12 outbreaks in long-term care homes, a decrease of one.

There are three active cases among long-term care residents and 30 among staff.

